A judge today dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Manatee High football coach Joe Kinnan that he filed against the School Board of Manatee County

According to the Herald Tribune, Manatee county circuit court judge Brian Iten dismissed all seven counts filed against the school board of manatee county and the seven counts filed against former superintendent rick mills and former school board investigator Troy Pumphrey.

Kinnan filed his lawsuit in September alleging a total of nine counts of slander, breach of contract and conspiracy involving mills, Pumphrey, certain district administrators and school board members.

Iten’s ruling allows Kinnan’s lawyers to refile the suit within 30 days.