SARASOTA – Hip replacement surgery is a big deal to begin with, but it’s even more challenging when the patient is awake.

A Sarasota patient chose to have the procedure at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with just an epidural because she doesn’t react well with general anesthesia.

“Mom tends to come up with a lot of hair brained plans sometimes,” says Matt McHugh, the patient’s son. Including hip replacement surgery while she’s wide awake, with only an epidural.

Jeffery Swartz, the Chief of Anesthesia at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, says the patient “Did not want any sedation, any pain medication, she totally wanted to be aware.”

Julie McHugh has a bad reaction to lidocaine and was afraid she wouldn’t wake up from general anesthetic. While she might not feel pain, her family is still worried about the unnerving noises.

“You’re gonna feel things being pressed up on your hip and know what’s happening and you don’t think that’s gonna bother you, and she said no,” says her son Martin McHugh.

Perhaps surgery is a minor task compared to raising all boys, or having two with cancer, one of whom passed away. Still, being awake for major surgery is a big deal.

Even her surgeon, Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Doctor Edward Stolarski, was worried about her anxiety level. “There was no problem, she was actually cracking jokes during the procedure,” recalls Stolarski.

45 minutes of hammering and sawing, Julie remained calm. “I’m fine,” she says in the middle of surgery.

Of course it helps knowing she’s in good hands, being Dr. Stolarski’s 33rd surgery of the week.

So how did it go? “This was a 10, you’ll see it later when she’s up,” says Stolarski.

“I was wide awake and I felt all kinds of sensations but no pain, I felt vibrations, tugging, hammering, pounding, tapping, but no pain,” says Julie.

12 hours later, she’s up and active. “She just sets her mind to it, and doesn’t really focus on the pain and stress of it, she just knows she has to get through it and it’s what needs to get done,” says her son Mitchell McHugh.

Julie is one tough cookie. She is home and recovering well. Her son Matt says she can’t wait to get back to work.