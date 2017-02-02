SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner is previewing this weekend’s Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

Stamps from around the world will be on hand to view, buy and sell, including ones dating back from the 1800s to more modern offerings.

David Medeiros, owner of Quality Stamps and president of the Sarasota Philatelic Club, talks about the event, which runs Friday through Sunday.

