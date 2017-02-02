SARASOTA COUNTY – New College of Florida is a liberal arts school but who would have thought engineering plays such a vital role?

“The idea here is to connect the essential components of what students learn in a liber arts curriculum with what’s going on in engineering,” says engineering professor Dr. Stephan Athan.

The course is the first of its kind at New College and it highlights six different types of engineering. One of Dr. Athan’s inventions, he calls a tinker toy on steroids. It may look like a jungle gym and he did create it for his three daughters but it ended up being much more.

“I’ve contacted toy companies and they’re like, I don’t even know what category that’s in, because they’ve never seen everything like it. So I use this in my class by the way, it’s a prop. I bring it in we set it up and I demonstrate to the students exactly what it is,” says Dr. Athan.

So, what is it?

“What happened is this is how science, philosophy and technology used to be taught everywhere. Newton, Copernicus, Galileo, this is all they would talk about. I demonstrate all science is connected, number one, and everything is connected to science,” says Dr. Athan.

He teaches subjects completely out of order on purpose. To get students out of their comfort zones and bring it all together in the end.

“I want them to integrate technology, math, science, physics, whatever, into what they already love doing,” says Dr. Athan.