Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA COUNTY – New College of Florida is a liberal arts school but who would have thought engineering plays such a vital role?

“The idea here is to connect the essential components of what students learn in a liber arts curriculum with what’s going on in engineering,” says engineering professor Dr. Stephan Athan.

The course is the first of its kind at New College and it highlights six different types of engineering. One of Dr. Athan’s inventions, he calls a tinker toy on steroids. It may look like a jungle gym and he did create it for his three daughters but it ended up being much more.

“I’ve contacted toy companies and they’re like, I don’t even know what category that’s in, because they’ve never seen everything like it. So I use this in my class by the way, it’s a prop. I bring it in we set it up and I demonstrate to the students exactly what it is,” says Dr. Athan.

So, what is it?

“What happened is this is how science, philosophy and technology used to be taught everywhere. Newton, Copernicus, Galileo, this is all they would talk about. I demonstrate all science is connected, number one, and everything is connected to science,” says Dr. Athan.

He teaches subjects completely out of order on purpose. To get students out of their comfort zones and bring it all together in the end.

“I want them to integrate technology, math, science, physics, whatever, into what they already love doing,” says Dr. Athan.

SHARE
Previous articleWould you have hip replacement surgery while you’re awake on the table?
Next articleTom Barwin Named Finalist for Reno Nevada City Manager
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.