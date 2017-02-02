CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte corrections deputy wins a state award.

Charlotte County Corrections Deputy First Class Bobby Beverly has been named 2017 Corrections Officer of the Year by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Beverly has worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years.

He has multiple recognition’s, including the 2013 Lifesaver award after saving an inmate in his housing unit.

According to the herald tribune, last Oct. while off duty he helped a neighbor whose 17 month old daughter was severely injured after being accidentally run over by a car in the driveway.

Beverly then looked after the neighbors three young children while the mother and infant were at the hospital.

The baby was airlifted to Tampa General and spent five days in intensive care.

She’s been making great progress and is expected to have a full recovery.