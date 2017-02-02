CHARLOTTE – Charges are pending after a fatal vehicle crash in Charlotte County.

It happened around 5:20 last night on Fireside St, south of Coachman Ave. Troopers say 61 year old Stephen Lawrence was backing out of a driveway access on Fireside and failed to see 43 year old Aaron Wesley approaching and pulled into the southbound lane in front of him.

Wesley, who was on a motorcycle, tried to brake and steer to the right, but the front of the bile struck the left rear side of Lawrence’s Chevy suburban.

The bike slid into the Median, and fell onto its side.

Investigation is ongoing.