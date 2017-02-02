SARASOTA – It seems the baby boomer generation of judges is retiring.

In the last two years, Gov. Rick Scott has made two appointments to the 12th circuit court.

And according to the herald tribune, on Wednesday, the judicial nominating commission released a list of five nominees being considered for his third appointment.

According to the paper, two of the committee’s picks, manatee county magistrate Renee l. Inman and prosecutor Arthur brown III, also were nominated to replace retiring judge Scott Brownell in 2016.

Scott also will consider Sarasota county assistant state attorney Andrea Mchugh, manatee county judge Charles Sniffen and former prosecutor Paul Olah Jr.

Four of the five nominees are former prosecutors.