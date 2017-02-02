MANATEE – The Bradenton City Council Proposes a Louder Limit for late night Music.

The current ordinance was adopted 10 years ago. And according to the herald tribune, the council reached a new consensus Wednesday after it and police officers tested the decibel levels of recorded rock music inside and outside of the municipal auditorium.

Planning and Community Development Director Catherine Hartley and City Attorney Bill Lisch will now draft a law that eliminates the current 10 p.m. limit and sets the permitted decibel level at 75.

The council previously discussed possibly designating specific entertainment districts that offer live entertainment for the higher-decibel limit but, so far, intends to impose a citywide standard.

A draft ordinance is likely to be ready for public hearings in March.

The council wants at least two public hearings and may modify the ordinance depending on residents’ and business owners’ input.