SARASOTA COUNTY-

One group on the Suncoast is celebrating 60 years serving the community.

The Junior League of Sarasota held a luncheon at Michael’s on East in Sarasota to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Hundreds showed up to support the organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership.

Sam Haskell was the guest speaker, a best-selling author, Warner Brothers producer, and Hollywood agent.

Sarasota Junior League president Britt Riner says her organization has done much good for Sarasota.

Haskell says he has family ties to the group.