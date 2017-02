The Veteran’s Pantry is moving To the Church of The Palms. The Veteran’s Pantry provides produce, meats, breads and dry goods to veterans for free.

It’s been running at All Faiths Food Bank, and over time, the pantry has grown to draw and serve an average of 140 veterans, a number that has doubled over the past three years.

Supporters say the new site will be more convenient place for those in need.

And it will continue to be open the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, starting Feb. 14.