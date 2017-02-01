SARASOTA COUNTY – A Sarasota man in in jail facing felony drug charges after deputies say he sold undercover detectives heroin, cocaine and prescription pills.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Brent Henson after he sold heroin to the special investigation section on Thursday and Friday of last week.

On Tuesday night around 5 P.M. detectives met with Henson at his home located at 3100 Hawthorne Street and purchased more heroin. A felony traffic stop of a taxi he was traveling in revealed 20 Zanax pills, syringes, a glass pipe and a metal grinder.

As detectives checked the backseat of the vehicle, they also seized a cigar package containing close to 8 grams of heroin and more than three grams of cocaine. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail Tuesday on charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of alprazolam with intent to sell,

He remains in custody without bond.