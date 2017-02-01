SARASOTA – A new phase for the Lift Station 87 wastewater project is underway.

Micro tunneling has begun under Hudson Bayou around Osprey Avenue.

The process is a special technique for installing pipes under waterways, wetlands or roads without digging trenches.

Still, it’s at this stage of the process where previous contractors encountered numerous problems, but according to the herald tribune, city officials and engineers are confident the new tunneling will be successful based on what they learned from the previous attempts.

The micro tunneling is expected to last four weeks.

Tunneling under both the bayou and Luke Wood Park is scheduled to be completed in June, and work on the Lift Station 87 building itself is scheduled to begin in July.

The new station is designed to replace a long-failing facility to route one-third of the city’s wastewater beneath the bayou.