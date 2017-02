FLORIDA – New College gives great bang for the buck.

The Suncoast School has once again been named one of the best schools For Return on Investment.

The ranking comes in the newly released 2017 edition of The Princeton Review’s book, “Colleges That Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck.”

New College also made the book’s exclusive top 50, and at 49th it was the only Florida college or university to do so.