NewsSarasotaSportsTop StoriesVenice National Signing Day at Venice High By SNN Newsroom - February 1, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Women in Sarasota making a difference Manatee Felony charges brought against former employees of the Bradenton Police Department News National Signing Day at Palmetto High News Political Corner: Governor Scott’s proposed budget News CVS in Venice Closing Down VENICE – It’s National Signing Day. Venice High School held their ceremony Wednesday night where running back Matt LaRoche and other Venice athletes revealed their college destinations. - Advertisement -POPULAR Registered sex offender in trouble again Sarasota January 25, 2017 What are prebiotics? News January 25, 2017 Braves using too much public money? News January 25, 2017 Governor Scott Proposing $618 Million In Tax Cuts News January 25, 2017 Political Corner: Cheney, Trump’s 1st Week News January 25, 2017 Stay Connected14,211FansLike5,656FollowersFollow1,027SubscribersSubscribe