SARASOTA COUNTY – On National Signing Day, it’s a special day for one player who’s had this dream since Pop Warner and when his senior season finally came around, there’s only one school this Palmetto football player wanted to suit up for.

Coming from a military family, Christian Kalish knew how to be disciplined, and that discipline is what helped him land an offer from the Air Force Academy.

He knew from a young age he wanted to play football on Saturdays with the big boys.

“It’s just like every little kids dream come true.”

Playing for Air Force isn’t a typical college athletic experience. Players go through basic training. Their classes are on an Ivy League Level and of course the demands of being a college football player.

“Obviously that’s an elite opportunity, some of the best of the best in the world.”

Christian says he’ll go on to play center or guard for the air force academy. He says if he gets drafted, he will do his basic training in the off season until he’s finished playing ball.