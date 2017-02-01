SARASOTA – It’s a disease that can affect each and every one of us, but one group finds itself especially hard hit.

National Black HIV Awareness Day is February 7th. It’s a disease once associated with gay men, but Serena Miller with Community AIDS Network says it doesn’t discriminate based on sex, skin color, or culture. “HIV affects everyone in every community in every racial background,” says Miller.

Everyone should know their HIV status, but there’s one group where the numbers are far higher than anywhere else. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10,509 Caucasians were diagnosed with HIV in 2015. A low number compared to the 17,670 African Americans diagnosed.

Biology professor Elzie McCord Jr. says it all comes down to stigma. “People become isolated, they don’t get the support from family and friends,” says McCord. “People are fearful of that.”

Miller adds, “The distrust with public health or any other medical type facilities,” keep African Americans from getting tested.

Jimmy Laza Moreno with CAN says they’re hoping to break the stigma with an event honoring National Black HIV Awareness Day on Saturday, February 4th. It’s a day filled with free face painting, haircuts, and medical testing.

It’s putting a fun twist on a scary disease that affects everyone. “Somebody else kids, somebody else brother, somebody else father, sister, mother, anybody,” says Laza Moreno.

The test? No big deal. Just a finger stick, a little bit of blood, and 15 minutes later you have your results. It’s that simple, and prevention is key.

The Community AIDS Network’s event is Saturday, February 4th at Fredd Atkins Park from 12 to 4 p.m. It’s a CAN event in collaboration with partners including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. For more information visit their website.