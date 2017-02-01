Have you made your pick for the super bowl yet?

Well, the two resident manatees at the Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota made their picks this morning.

The two manatees – Hugh and Buffett- educate thousands of visitors to the aquarium about the endangered mammals and how to protect them.

This is the tenth year these two manatees have made super bowl picks . . .

and it was a split decision . . . as buffet came out into the open water, he seemed pretty decisive -picking the Atlanta Falcons . . .

Hugh seemed a little less sure of his pick before he settled on the New England Patriots.

Just for the record . . . according to Mote Marine Aquarium, Buffett has accurately picked the winner eight out of nine years.

Hugh, on the other hand, has been right just five of nine times.