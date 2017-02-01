MANATEE COUNTY – Two former Bradenton Police Department employees are now facing criminal charges, accused of scheming to defraud the agency.

After an 11-month investigation, officers charged Jake and Cindy Aaagman with felony counts of scheming to defraud. They were booked into Manatee County Jail on Wednesday.

Officers say the crimes occurred over a five-year period between 2011 and 2015. The suspects held positions of trust and authority within the department. Jake Zaagman was hired in 1983 and retired in August 2015 as Civilian Administrator, while Cynthia Zaagman was hired in 1983 and retired in February 2016. She was serving as the department’s administrative services and budget coordinator at the time of her retirement.

Officers say the thefts occurred from seizure and forfeiture funds that Jake managed and Cynthia audited. Bradenton Chief of Police Melanie Bevan says these acts of dishonesty will not be tolerated.