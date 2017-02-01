MANATEE COUNTY-

Two former Bradenton Police Department employees are now facing criminal charges, accused of scheming to defraud the agency.

After an eleven–month investigation, officers charged Jake and Cindy Zaagman with felony counts of scheming to defraud.

They were booked into Manatee County Jail on Wednesday.

Officers say the crimes occurred over a five–year period between 2011 and 2015.

The civilian employees held positions of trust and authority within the department since 1983. Both retired recently.

Officers say the thefts occurred from seizure and forfeiture funds that Jake managed and Cynthia audited.

Bradenton Chief of Police Melanie Bevan says these acts of dishonesty will not be tolerated.