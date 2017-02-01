Last Friday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived minutes before the fire department, but those minutes helped save the life of an elderly woman.

At 10:15, Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies Lindsey Fischer and James Crosby were first on the scene.

“The whole house was up and it was extremely hot,” Crosby said. “You could see it from and feel it from a long distance away.”

At the scene they heard 83–year–old Nira McCollum’s daughter and bystanders trying to help her out of the home.

Officer Crosby entered the home through a window knocked down by a neighbor.

“You’re trying to hold your breath and get breaths; the oxygen was pretty much gone.”

Deputy Buehler joined Fischer and Crosby and with the help of bystanders pried open a back door.

The deputies then pulled the woman to safety.

“I saw an arm inside just beyond the door,” Buehler said. “I was able to crawl in squeeze in, Crosby came in behind me we were able to grab her pass her to each other all the way out with the help of the bystanders.”

After rescuing the woman from the back of the home, officers carried the woman to the street and out of the smoke in order to perform CPR.”

McCollum and deputy Crosby were both transported the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Daughter Elizabeth Reeves says Crosby saved her mother’s life.

“Without his strength the door would not have been broken down that night,” Reeves said. “I told him I will honor him the rest of my life for pulling her out of there.”

Deputy Crosby says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“They hired me to help people and that’s what we did that night, so I just did what we were hired to do.”

Elizabeth Reeves says she hopes all of the deputies are recognized.

“He is to be honored; I wish they would be, because this was an awful fire, awful.”

The deputies have been nominated by their supervisor to receive the sheriff’s office heroic achievement award.

According to her daughter, Nira McCollum is still in the hospital in a medically induced coma.