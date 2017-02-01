VENICE-It’s hard to think of a nationwide pharmacy ever closing one of its stores. But that’s exactly what’s happening at one CVS in Venice.

After openings its door back in 2011 shortly after the big recession, CVS in the 35-hundred block of laurel road east is closing its doors for good in March.

Residents nearby are puzzled by the decision because the nearby area is booming with home construction.

Some of the construction includes, the Toscana Isles, Villages of Milano and a proposed apartment complex will be attracting thousands to the area.

A 10 year resident says not only is this an inconvenience but it may also hurt their property value.

Seeing a vacant lot is concerning for potential home buyers. They’re hoping against all odds, that CVS reconsiders their decision.

SHARE
Previous articleNational Black HIV Awareness Day Event
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.