VENICE-It’s hard to think of a nationwide pharmacy ever closing one of its stores. But that’s exactly what’s happening at one CVS in Venice.

After openings its door back in 2011 shortly after the big recession, CVS in the 35-hundred block of laurel road east is closing its doors for good in March.

Residents nearby are puzzled by the decision because the nearby area is booming with home construction.

Some of the construction includes, the Toscana Isles, Villages of Milano and a proposed apartment complex will be attracting thousands to the area.

A 10 year resident says not only is this an inconvenience but it may also hurt their property value.

Seeing a vacant lot is concerning for potential home buyers. They’re hoping against all odds, that CVS reconsiders their decision.