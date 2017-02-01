MANATEE – The TNT Show “Claws,” Releases a Trailer. The show is set in Bradenton, and the ten-episode first season will air in summer 2017.

The series produced by Rashida Jones follows five manicurists at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, whose workplace also involves money-laundering, and a barely legal pain clinic.

The cast includes Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes of “Scrubs”, Carrie Preston from “True Blood”, and Karrueche Tran.

According to the herald tribune, the pilot did some local filming, but a majority of it was shot in New Orleans.

It’s not been announced if any of the first season will be shot locally.