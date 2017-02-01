BOOKER HIGH SCHOOL- Booker High School has a history of sending players to the University of South Florida, and this year was no different.

There’s no second guessing Kelvin Pinkney Jr’s decision to play football for USF.

“I was just all in with the bulls,” he said.

And it’s hard to tell who’s more excite, him or his mom.

“He’s 45 minutes away so I can be there in a flash,” Brenda Pinkney said.

But that’s not the only reason she’s excited.

“Green and gold, green and gold, I’m an alumnus, so it actually works better,” she said.

The defensive tackle’s football career is a family affair. Kelvin’s dad coached him way back in youth football.

“I was actually kind of bad as a kid,” Kelvin said.

But kelvin says his dad taught him how to work hard and stay focused. And that made all the difference.

“It was very easy coaching him as a kid,” Kelvin Pinkney Sr said.

When Coach Taggart left USF, Kelvin embraced new head coach Charlie Strong.

“We have to pick up from where we left off and continue to fight on,” Kelvin said.

The Bulls finished their 2016 season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time ever.

Now Kelvin’s ready to build off the Bull’s stellar year.

“Well I’m going to do that by going to class, doing my work, and making sure I’m doing everything I need to do on the field and off the field,” Kelvin said.

Kelvin also told SNN what he’s going to miss the most about Booker High, and it was the car washes.