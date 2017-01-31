VENICE – Venice police are investigating a 54-year-old school district custodian, based on vague but threatening statements allegedly made to other custodians Friday afternoon at Venice High School.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Venice police detectives learned of the statements Sunday evening and interviewed the custodian later that night.

The police department declined to release the man’s name because no charges are pending.

The custodian admitted to making statements said they were foolish and apologized, but as a precaution, Venice High principal Eric Jackson sent messages to parents and staff that classroom doors should be locked and that school resource officers were on hand, as usual.

Both Venice police and the Sarasota county school district are continuing the investigation.

The custodian is currently on administrative leave.