SARASOTA- Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee was arrested last week, accused of befriending an elderly woman, stealing from her, and attempting to kill her, but friends of Bybee say that’s not the man they know and held a protest in his defense.

They think he’s innocent. Friends of former Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee shared that message at a rally Tuesday.

Colleen Duffy says Bybee was her son’s little league coach, and acted as a mentor.

“He helped me when the boys were having trouble in school,” Duffy said. “He would take them aside, and talk to them and they listened and they loved him. And he’s just too good of a man to be going through this.”

Friends here believe Bybee’s arrest was politically motivated.

Like Christine Wolf, who says Bybee was falsely accused.

“There’s some people in control, in power, with politically driven agendas,” wolf said. “And they’re wrong. So, we’re just going to be here standing up for the truth.”

Bybee’s friends say sheriff knight is retaliating against Bybee because of a lawsuit filed against him by Bybee.

The lawsuit dates back to a 2014 TV interview Bybee did with his concerns about an RV company.

According to court documents, Bybee was disciplined and moved from detective to patrol deputy after he identified himself as a sheriff’s employee in the interview while on–duty. Bybee alleges the demotion came because the RV company was a political supporter of knights.

Wolf says she believes that’s what led to Bybee’s arrest.

“There is a personal gain,” Duffy said. “And because it’s a politically held position of power, that that is being used in a really horrendous way.”

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the protest, in a statement given Monday, they maintain Bybee’s arrest is in no way related to the lawsuit against sheriff tom knight, and says the U.S. district court granted knight’s motion to dismiss all counts against knight and the sheriff’s office on January 27th.