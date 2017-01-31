BRADENTON – It’s a big weekend for sports, and an even bigger weekend for tourism.

Drivers are gearing up for the Third Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta on February 4th, and they say it’s an event you won’t want to miss. It’s a free day of family fun, and it’s known as Manatee County’s Largest Spectator Event.

“It’s a hybrid type of event, it’s a smorgishbord of entertainment, local food, local beer, and entertainment from different types of musical entertainers,” says Elliott Falcione, the Executive Director of Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. He hopes the event will drive tourism.

“If we can drive 80–100,000 people to a signature event like this, and feed our hospitality industry, and expose first timers to the urban corps, it’s a win–win situation,” says Falcione.

It’s a day-long event filled with family friendly activities, country music, a meet and greet with Budweiser Clydesdales, and the famous Zambelli fireworks.

Of course the best part is the main event, the F2 racing. Driver Tom Ludwig says it never fails to entertain. “A lot of fun, a little bit a pressure right before the race starts, but a lot of fun, a lot of adrenaline pumping,” he says.

Drivers say it’s the comradery that keeps them coming back, but once the boats hit the water, it’s every man for himself. “Once the flag goes down it is on,” says Ludwig.

The boats go pretty fast. “The speeds are 0 to over 100 miles per hour in less than 5 seconds, and we race at 115–120 top speed,” says driver Fred Durr.

Durr says the races are intense. “If anyone has seen these things on TV you’ve seen these things fly through the air, upside down, tumble, land right–side up, sometimes not,” he says.

Sounds dangerous, but hey, isn’t that what it’s all about?

“We hope a lot of crowds show up, last year we kind of got rained out in Bradenton,” says Ludwig. Good news, according to Chief Meteorologist Justin Mosely, this year the weather is looking good.

For a full list of activities, times and locations, visit the River Regatta website.