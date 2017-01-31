SARASOTA – Federal regulators have filed civil charges against a Sarasota foreign exchange trader.

The US Commodity futures trading commission says that Brett Hartshorn fraudulently solicited and managed nearly $1 million in client investments.

According to the herald tribune, the civil enforcement action was filed in the US District court for the southern district of New York, and the government complaint follows a 2015 Herald-Tribune investigation into Hartshorn’s business activities.

The CFTC alleges that Hartshorn found clients through his Sarasota church with promises of big gains, but instead, they found themselves out hundreds of thousands of dollars.