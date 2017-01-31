SIESTA KEY- People on Siesta Key Beach are used to taking in beautiful views of the gulf, but today they had a different view.
A beached sailboat has been stuck on the beach for the past two days. The coast guard tells SNN the passengers are safe, and a problem with the boat caused it to drift to shore. They said the owners are working on removing the boat from the shore.
