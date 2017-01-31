SARASOTA-Sarasota Police department are asking for the public’s help identifying three masked men.

They’re accused of entering the dollar general on 17th street around 10:30 p.m on January 24th, taking one employee at gunpoint to the office where a second employee was located.

After demanding cash they ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery only lasted a few minutes and the Police department believes the three thieves took off by foot.

Although, the two employees were not injured during the robbery, they were shaken up.

Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Kim Laster at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at
www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

SHARE
Previous articleDrivers gearing up for Manatee County’s largest spectator event
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.