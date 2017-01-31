SARASOTA-Sarasota Police department are asking for the public’s help identifying three masked men.

They’re accused of entering the dollar general on 17th street around 10:30 p.m on January 24th, taking one employee at gunpoint to the office where a second employee was located.

After demanding cash they ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery only lasted a few minutes and the Police department believes the three thieves took off by foot.

Although, the two employees were not injured during the robbery, they were shaken up.

Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Kim Laster at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at

www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com