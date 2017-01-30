SARASOTA – The birds have begun to fly south. It was unloading day at Ed Smith Stadium Monday for the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s exciting to be a part of it. In the past years the Orioles have done so well so we’re really rooting for them and we have high hopes for this year,” says George Von Paris of Von Paris Moving & Storage.

Von Paris Moving & Storage has been doing the heavy hauling south for the O’s for over two decades. The first time they had a chance to help with a move, it was a monumental moment in Baltimore Orioles history.

“It started when we moved the Orioles from Memorial Stadium to Camden Yards. And the move went really well, everybody was thrilled and we ended up with spring training, that year. We’ve had it now for 25 years,” says Von Paris.

Just to give you a better idea of what exactly is on these trucks.

“15,600 baseballs, 45 dozen bats, 150 helmets and lots and lots of uniforms, shorts, t–shirts and other unmentionables. Lots of stuff looking forward to spring training,” says Vice President of the Orioles-Sarasota David Rovine.

Believe it or not when the team was located in Ft. Lauderdale it was a year to year lease so they would have to bring the entire weight room with them as well.

“It was hard to get it on the trailer. One year we were even overweight because we brought so much stuff down,” says Von Paris.

With a little over two weeks until the first workout the O’s are ready for spring training 2017. And there’s no better home than here on the Suncoast.

“The Orioles are thrilled to be a part of Sarasota County and our year–round presence demonstrates that,” says Rovine.