BRADENTON- Once again it was a packed house with every seat in the commission room filled mostly with people opposing Mosaic rezoning.

About 124 people signed up to speak, each having about six minutes to present their case to commissioners and hope they reject Mosaics proposal.

Representatives from several organizations like Manasota-88, a non-profit organization dedicated to preservation and Suncoast Water Keeper.

Some speakers were fighting back tears while they were addressing commissioners about the site effects of mining and how the natural environment can never be restored to its original state.

There were several employees from Mosaic who were paid to be in attendance as part of their community volunteer efforts, they did not participated in public comment.

The meeting is set to adjourn at 5:30

Krystel Knowles
