SARASOTA COUNTY- AJ Caldwell has scored a spot in the Riverview record books.

He’s the first male basketball player in school history to hit the 2,000 career point mark.

“I was open first of the game and I knocked in a shot,” Caldwell said.

His deep three in the first minute of the game against Venice Saturday night is a milestone the senior has worked toward since he was a kid shooting ball with this dad.

“It’s just something he does every day in and out score the basketball,” Riverview Basketball Senior Brion Whitley said.

“Being brought up I’ve always been known as a really good shooter,” Caldwell added.

Riverview basketball coach BJ Ivey says 1,000 points is an accomplishment for any good basketball player, but 2,000 points puts players in an elite category.

“You have to come in and be varsity ready as a 9th grader and you have to be ready to put the ball in the basket as a 9th grader, something AJ was able to do right away,” Ivey said.

Coach Ivey has watched Caldwell develop from Riverview’s ball boy to the division 1 college basketball player he is today.

Ivey says a few tears were shed Saturday when the historic shot swished through the net.

“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of times I’ve seen him in the gym working, working on his game and it was very rewarding for me to see all that hard work and dedication come to life in that one moment for him,” Ivey said.

Caldwell received the game ball Saturday night and a few other gifts from “Ram Nation.”

“I got a hat from one of the big supports of our team,” Caldwell said.

But he says scoring points isn’t about him, it’s about helping his team win a championship.

“It’s obviously a great accomplishment for myself but uh time to focus more on the team and get all the distractions out of the way and focus on a big playoff run,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell goes on next year to play ball at the University of South Alabama.

He says his coaches at USA texted him to congratulate him on his big accomplishment.