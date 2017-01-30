SARASOTA COUNTY-

A new bus stop for public transportation on the Suncoast has been added.

SCAT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its fifth transfer station which is now located on Cattlemen Road near the UTC mall.

The new route will serve Lakewood Ranch, the Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport and downtown Sarasota.

The new building features restrooms, plenty of seating and shade for riders who are waiting for their transfers.

Also the station is in walking distance to Nathan Benderson Park which will host the World Rowing Championships in September and October.