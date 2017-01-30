SARASOTA – A Suncoast man lost more than 100 pounds and reversed sleep apnea on his own. Now, he hopes to inspire and help others make healthy changes to their lifestyle.

“I lost 105 pounds and reversed sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and advanced gum disease,” says Michael Tamez.

His journey started 15 years ago. Now, as a holistic health advocate, he’s sharing his weight loss story hoping to inspire others to start theirs.

“Around New Year’s 2001, I was getting winded walking upstairs and tying my shoes, and I said alright enough of this,” says Tamez.

He weighed 250 pounds, eating fast food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “It aged my body, it aged my mind, it aged my face,” says Tamez.

10 months later, he was down 75 pounds. “I did boxing, I did hiking, all kinds of outdoor activities.”

Bike riding and yoga was an essential part of his weight loss journey, but it’s the diet that can be tricky.

“Create small, realistically obtainable goals,” says Tamez. He suggest focusing on losing five pounds first, then working towards your ultimate goal.

“Once these goals add up, 5 pounds here, 10 pounds there, you eliminate soda here, you eliminate fried food, you can look back and say wow that was an incredible journey and I enjoyed every step of the way,” says Tamez.

It’s never an easy journey, but Tamez says the key is having the courage to start, and allowing yourself that piece of cake.

He wrote a book called Transformative Nutrition with tips on losing weight and getting your health back. For more tips you can visit his website.