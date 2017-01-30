Two City Commission At-Large Seats are up for election March 14th, 8 candidates are running for the seats.

Former Planning Board Member Jen Ahearn-Koch works as a marketing director in Sarasota, is President of the Tahiti Park Neighborhood Association and one of the founding members of STOP!, a group working for stricter control of developments.

Koch says she wants to work with the community to create future plans that benefit the entire city.

“But you have to take in all of Sarasota,” Ahearn- Koch said. “All of the diverse groups, and opinions, and culture and history and communities.”

Part of that includes limiting administrative approval of super developments in Downtown Sarasota and allowing the public to weigh in during community workshops and public hearings.

“Everybody gets a say so in the process,” Ahearn-Koch said. “And then the developer and the city can go back to the table and say these were good suggestions, these not so much. And that start’s the public process.”

Ahearn-Koch also wants to see the city complete a new comprehensive traffic study, with the last one being completed 20 years ago.

“Where cars are coming from,” Ahearn-Koch said. “Where they’re going, where they’re going through, when, how often, and so on and so forth, so that we can have a big picture of our city, a realistic picture of our city and what we’re talking about.”

Ahearn-Koch also wants to determine ways to help keep the college students studying in Sarasota in the area after they graduate.

“We have this incredible resource,” Ahearn- Koch said. “Of youth and energy, and intellect, we need to retain that. We should try to retain that, and I know the youth want to stay here, so what can we do to make that happen.”

Ahearn-Koch also wants the city to continue working on a housing-first strategy to help get the homeless off the streets, and ways to provide more affordable housing.

The election will be held March 14th, with a possible run-off election scheduled for May 9th. SNN will be working to profile all of the city commission candidates before the March 14th election.