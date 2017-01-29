MANATEE COUNTY – Talent from all along the Suncoast gave the Star Spangled banner their best shot as the Pittsburgh Pirates held national anthem auditions for the upcoming season.

Dozens showed up to share their voices in the hopes of singing our national anthem at this season’s Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games. Manatee High School co-director Tommy Jomisko was one of them, singing with his father. He says they both felt really excited to audition.

“My dad is always a singer, he’s always been a musician, he’s played a lot of instruments as I was growing up, and he was kind of the one who inspired me to go into choir when I was a kid, we sang in church choir together and stuff, so I think it will be really cool to have a lot of family here and watch us sing together.”

Coordinator of Communications Nate March says it’s amazing to see how many people want to honor our country.

“It takes a lot of pride and a lot of courage to come out here and sing in front of an empty stadium, let alone say you’re willing to come out and sing in front of 7000 for a spring training game or 1000 for a minor league game, we try to give everyone a possibility to sing here.”

And that’s people of all ages.

The Pirates are looking for 18 singers to perform the anthem at 18 home games. Of course, not everyone will be selected, but March says not to worry if you’re not chosen.

“But we will continue to contact people for our 70 home minor league games for the Bradenton Marauders during the summer so this is a great event for helping us build our roster of capable and sometimes extraordinary singers to perform at our baseball games at Mckechnie Field.”