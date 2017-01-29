ENGLEWOOD – An Englewood man is killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sarasota County, while two children are critically injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened Saturday, January 28th, just after 5 P.M. at Dearborn Street and Oxford Drive in Englewood.

A truck driven by 58-year-old Thomas Stapleton was driving northbound on Oxford Drive. Stapleton drove through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with a car driven by 45-year-old Denise Tapalaga.

Upon impact, Stapleton’s truck overturned onto its roof. FHP pronounced Stapleton dead at the scene. Tapalaga was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Her nine and eleven-year-old passengers were taken to All Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.