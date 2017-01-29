SARASOTA – A recent Braden River High School graduate is now a business owner.

Eighteen-year-old Athena Kavis started her online swimwear company called Swim Szn in November and already has customers all over the United States. She is also selling internationally and is receiving orders from Germany, Spain, Canada, Australia and England.

Kavis says she wants her swimwear to instill confidence, comfort and style.

“So we want to offer our products to not just one certain group or body type, but it’s really about pretty much anyone and wanting them to feel comfortable in any bikini.”

Kavis says her goal now is to sell in local stores in Sarasota and Bradenton, preferably by the beaches.