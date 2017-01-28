SARASOTA COUNTY – Arts and craft fairs are not usually known for helping out wildlife, but one on the Suncoast does just that.

The 23rd annual Winterfest kicked off its event showcasing some owls.

Meanwhile dozens arrived to look at skin healing cream, custom artwork, and much more.

Proceeds for this event go to the Wildlife Rehab and education Center that helps out wild birds of Florida.

Owner of Sunset Boulevard Promotions Carmela Lambert says the vendors come from all over.

The website information is sunsetboulevardpromotions.com.