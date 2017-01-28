SARASOTA – Three people, including a Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy, sustained injuries in a Sarasota house fire Friday, January 27th.

It happened in the 2600 Block of 24th Street. Sarasota County Fire Fighters responded to the two-alarm fire just after 10 P.M. Neighbors say an elderly woman and her daughter lived in the home.

A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was first on scene and rescued a woman from inside. They both sustained injuries and were treated for smoke inhalation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. A possible bystander was also transported.

Neighbor Davia Banks remembers looking out the window with his mother and seeing the house go up in flames.

“We ran out, we saw people just running around, people screaming, and a whole bunch of fire… police came, helped people out, helped the guy out in back and he was lying on the ground and pumping his chest.”

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday morning the deputy has been released from the hospital. The status of the other two fire victims are not yet known.