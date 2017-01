SARASOTA COUNTY – The blues has made its way on to the stage here on the Suncoast. The Suncoast Blues Festival is jamming at the Sarasota Fairgrounds for its third annual event.

Artist Charles Wilson entertains the hundreds that have shown up for some live music. Food vendors, beer tents, and gift booths were also part of the festivities.

All the bands are national touring all around the world.

Co–founder of the Suncoast Blues Festival Paul Benjamin says Sarasota is the place for this event.