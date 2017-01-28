OSPREY – Rowing will be the theme as Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park hosts the World Championships this coming fall.

Organizers held a pep rally in Osprey this weekend for the for Sarasota Crew, which is the largest club team in the country. Two hundred youth rowers were there along with Scully the mascot, all promoting rowing.

Members of the rowing team will sell tickets and ten percent of what they sell will go back to their team.

Marketing coordinator Jordyn Tramble says the World Rowing Championships will put Sarasota on the map.

The next pep rally is next weekend with Manatee Youth Rowing.