SARASOTA COUNTY – The Orioles Health and Fitness Challenge is back in Sarasota County. Middle school kids are learning about physical fitness, healthy eating and tobacco-free living with the help of Orioles team members. It’s all to inspire healthy living that kids can learn now to use for the rest of their lives.

It’s part of the five-week Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge… starting at Laurel Nokomis Middle School. The program inspires healthy eating, positive exercise and a tobacco-free lifestyle.

Former Orioles Second Baseman, Brian Roberts, says, “I think that this is something that in our society we have struggled with for quite a while and the orioles have done a tremendous job getting these kids active, getting them involved in this, and it’s certainly a win-win for the kids, the schools, as well as the Orioles.”

Ten schools are participating, introducing over four thousand middle school students to the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

“This is when the kids, habits are formed,” pulmonologist doctor, Kirk Voelker says, “so when they start smoking, especially when they start smoking before age 19, there’s actually an up regulation in the nicotine receptors in their brain, and it’ll be more likely they’re a nicotine addict for the rest of their life.”

Roberts says, “This is something you start when you’re young and it will carry over for the rest of your life, and it takes some discipline, and that… the eating properly. All these things are important for how you feel not only today but certainly down the road in your life.”

This isn’t any ordinary P.E. class. The Orioles, the only professional sports team to stand behind a program like this, are there to encourage the students.

“It’s like my 12 year old, when they see somebody like Brain Roberts… they like to not necessarily emulate everything but hey, I can do this,” recounts Orioles Bench Coach, John Russell. “If I can do a plank for 30 seconds, I got this, you know, if you want me to run around the gym for 30 minutes, I got this, because these guys are watching.”

Russell says the community has always supported the Orioles, so it feels good to be able to use their players and resources to give back to the very people helping them.