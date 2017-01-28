SARASOTA- Two people, including a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy, were injured in a fire that engulfed a home in Sarasota.

Just after 10:00 Friday Night, Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm residential structure fire on 24th St. in Sarasota, Neighbor Zolia Williams says an elderly woman and her daughter were living in the home.

“These are elderly people that are staying there,” Williams said. “The only way they got out was the Sheriff’s Department and a bystander pulled the mother and the daughter out. Like I said it’s just a sad situation.”

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier says a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene and rescued the woman from the burning home.

“We did find a Deputy that was able to pull out a victim upon arrival,” Regnier said. “They are both being treated and currently being delivered to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. I do not have status on either one at this time to see how they are at this point.”

According the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office twitter page, the Deputy was being treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. Chief Regnier says the bystander neighbors saw was also being evaluated for injuries.

“At this point as I understand it only one person that I know of that was inside,” Regnier said. “I’m not sure of that third person if they were inside the structure or they were somebody from the outside.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the State Fire Marshall’s office was called to investigate.