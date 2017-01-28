SARASOTA – Achieva held its annual ‘Run For GOOD’ 5K in Sarasota. Hundreds showed up to run for a cause.

There was also a dog walk, dog costume contest and a kid’s run.

The ‘Run For GOOD’ helps raise funds for local schools in sarasota. This year, the run pulled in $25,000.

Achieva spokesperson Chelsey Wilson says the annual 5K is an opportunity to support local students and faculty.

“Education is really important to us and we continue to support education. It’s important to us to serve the community were we work and play. We held this event as way to give back to our local schools.

You can expect the ‘Run For GOOD’ to be back again next January.