SARASOTA COUNTY- A Suncoast Walmart Fresh Neighborhood Market is the first in the area to offer curbside grocery pickup.
The shopping is done for you by Walmart’s personal shoppers.
The curbside pickup is designed for the elderly, or anyone who can’t fit the long grocery trips into their day.
The process is simple.
Go on Walmart’s website and select the items you want.
Then reserve a pickup time and a Walmart helper delivers the groceries and loads them into the car.
Online Grocery Assistant Manager Trish Rivera says Walmart is trying to do their part to serve the Suncoast.
Rivera says customers also receive a free bottled water each time they use the online service.
Publix is another grocer on the Suncoast offering similar online services.
