MANATEE COUNTY – Two former Manatee School employees reach settlements in complaints. The complaints were filed with the

Education Practices Commission of the State of Florida. According to the Herald Tribune Kari Schultz’s teaching certificate

has been suspended for five years, while Nancy Farley was reprimanded and placed on probation. Schultz was an agriculture

teacher at Braden River High School during the 2014–15 school year and, before that, a sub for the district. Schultz faced

allegations that during the school year she exchanged inappropriate text messages with a female student Farley was principal

at Harllee Middle School during the 2014–15 school year, In January 2015, allegations arose that Farley failed to report, as

required by Florida law, suspected sexual abuse after a 14–year–old student said that another student attempted to rape her

off campus. Schultz and Farley are no longer employed by the Manatee County School District.