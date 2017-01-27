SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County could be nearing a new agreement with Airbnb it would allow the county to collect the local

tourist development tax on overnight accommodations listed through the online rental giant. The potential “Voluntary

Collection Agreement” would outline how the company would collect, record and pay the local taxes on overnight stays in the

county hoteliers argue that hosts not paying the tourist development tax have an unfair advantage over those hotels, motels,

bed and breakfasts, and other short–term renters who are appropriately paying the tax. According to the about $355,000 in

tourist development taxes would have been collected on local Airbnb bookings in 2016, had an agreement been in place county

leaders are looking at a recent agreement signed between the company and Hillsborough County as a model.