SARASOTA – COUNTY Coastal living magazine today named Sarasota as the nation’s third–happiest seaside town.

Grand haven, Michigan, took the top spot and Orleans, Massachusetts, was named first runner–up.

Coastal living editors reviewed destinations that they have coverage along with nominations through social media.

Among the factors for the rankings included things like the percentage of sunny days, air quality, healthiness of beaches, commute times, crime ratings, and standard of living.

The magazine called Sarasota a city of surprises, harboring world class beaches and a top shelf arts and culture scene.