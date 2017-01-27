ELLENTON — Despite being around for nearly a decade, the Sarasota Rampage hockey club has not garnered enough attention in the Suncoast region. The team has been sewed together by players from Sarasota and Manatee counties.

For years, the high school hockey scene in Florida has been scarce and inconsistent. But in 2015, the Tampa Bay Lightning took the reigns, forming the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL). Since then, the operations have improved creating a better overall structure. The Rampage will make the LHSHL playoffs this season, but still need help to field full squads for seasons to come.

If you or someone you know would be interested in hockey, visit these links:

Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex

Sarasota Rampage Hockey

Lightning High School Hockey League