ELLENTON — Despite being around for nearly a decade, the Sarasota Rampage hockey club has not garnered enough attention in the Suncoast region. The team has been sewed together by players from Sarasota and Manatee counties.

For years, the high school hockey scene in Florida has been scarce and inconsistent. But in 2015, the Tampa Bay Lightning took the reigns, forming the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL). Since then, the operations have improved creating a better overall structure. The Rampage will make the LHSHL playoffs this season, but still need help to field full squads for seasons to come.

If you or someone you know would be interested in hockey, visit these links:
Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex
Sarasota Rampage Hockey
Lightning High School Hockey League

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast Blood Bank Gets Grant For New Technology
Trevor DeGroot
Trevor DeGroot
http://www.snntv.com
SNN Sports Director Trevor DeGroot grew up right up the road in Tampa. Having been born right next to One Buc Place, the home of his favorite pro football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, being around sports has always been a passion of his. Trevor played high school football in Wesley Chapel, Florida and a year in college at Webber International University in central Florida before transferring to Florida State University for the remainder of his college tenure. He spent a semester appearing on Seminole Sports Magazine, a show on FOX’s Sun Sports that allowed him to report on FSU Athletics. His first ever interview was with Seminoles head football coach Jimbo Fisher right after FSU’s National Signing Day press conference in 2012! Since graduating with a Sports Management degree that same year, Trevor has worked throughout Tampa Bay in sports media. He has had the privilege of covering every professional sports franchise in Tampa. His dream of calling live sports action on a televised broadcast came true in 2014, when he spent the year as the color commentator for the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team. In his spare time, Trevor loves playing games. Board games, video games, fantasy sports, you name it! He also likes to exercise, read and golf when he has the time. Send him an email with a story idea at: Trevor.DeGroot@snntv.com. And follow him on Twitter @TrevorDeGroot.